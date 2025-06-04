UPDATE (June 4):

A judge has denied DDG's request for a temporary restraining order against Halle Bailey, TMZ reports. Halle has also been given the green light to travel abroad with their son, Halo.

The singer-actress has also filed a motion asking a judge to stop DDG and his friends and family from posting about Halle, Halo or the current legal situation on social media.

XXL has reached out to DDG's attorney for comment.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 4):

DDG has filed an emergency motion asking a judge to prevent Halle Bailey from leaving the country with their son, as well as a restraining order. The rapper also claims she assaulted him and shows her alleged suicidal text messages.

DDG Asks Judge to Stop Halle From Taking Halo Abroad

The drama between DDG and his former girlfriend, singer-actor Halle Bailey, continues. On Wednesday (June 4), the Michigan rapper-streamer put in court docs claiming Halle is an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to their 16-month-old son, Halo, according to the court filing obtained by XXL. DDG filed the documents after getting wind that Halle is planning on taking a trip to Italy this weekend.

In the filing, he cited multiple incidents of the singer being abusive toward him. He provided photos of his injuries following one violent encounter, which can be seen below. One photo shows a cut on the rapper's thumb. Another pic shows a bruise on his arm.

He also provided more evidence of Halle allegedly showing signs of being unstable, including alleged text messages where she threatened to take her own life. He also detailed an incident when Halle was pregnant, when she took a gun and was unable to be found. The rapper also claimed she threatened to have an abortion when she was pregnant with Halo, only to change her mind.

DDG is seeking an emergency hearing to address the matter. He is also asking for a restraining order against Halle.

Halle Bailey Accuses DDG of Abuse

The latest update in the custody battle comes after Halle obtained a temporary restraining order against DDG last month, which required DDG to stay more than 100 yards away from Halle after she accused him of physical abuse. Halle was granted sole legal and physical custody of the former couple's son. The restraining order expired today.

XXL has reached out to DDG's team for comment.

Check out the texts included in DDG's court filing and photos of his injuries below.

See Halle Bailey's Alleged Texts

Halley Bailey courts.ga.gov loading...

See Photos of DDG Injuries

DDG injuries. courts.ga.gov loading...