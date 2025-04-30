May 2025 New Music Releases

Hip-hop has come back alive in 2025, with some big projects from some of the game's most prominent artists leading the way. May brings more promise of more fiyah.

Key Glock Finally Releases Glockaveli Album

Following multiple delays, Key Glock moves forward with the release of his Glockaveli album on May 2. After getting his business in order and inking a major label deal with Republic Records in March, the Memphis rapper is ready to deliver album No. 4. Glizock has 18 tracks on the effort, full of the lifestyle rap and street savvy bars he's known for. The LP features the previously released bangers "No Sweat," "The Grinch" and "3AM in ToKEYo." In promotion of the album, Key will be heading out on the Glockaveli Tour in May.

Rico Nasty Puts Out Lethal Album

Rico Nasty is back with her first solo album since 2022's Las Ruinas, and the collab dance project Hardcore Dr3amz with Boys Noize last year. The Maryland rapper will come through with her latest LP, Lethal, on May 16. The project includes 15 songs and is executive produced by Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Imad Royal. Rico has previewed the release by dropping high-energy tracks "On the Low" and "Teethsucker (Yea3x)." The new album comes after the multi-faceted artist revealed she is is preparing to make her acting debut on Apple TV+ and A24’s upcoming series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Aminé Preps 13 Months of Sunshine Album

Also dropping on May 16 is Aminé. The Portland, Ore. rapper will release 13 Months of Sunshine, his first solo album in four years. He unleashed TwoPointFive in 2021, but he hasn't been quiet since then. Two years ago, Aminé dropped the critically acclaimed collaborative project Kaytraminé with lauded producer and DJ Kaytranada. The rhymer continues with the same upbeat energy and lit party vibes from that effort by hyping up his upcoming LP with new singles "Familiar" and "Arc de Triomphe." The 16-track album features guest spots from Leon Thomas, Lido and others.

See all the May new hip-hop releases from Tee Grizzley, OMB Peezy and more below.