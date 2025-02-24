DDG Dives Into the ‘Money Hungry’ Controversy Surrounding ‘Pink Dreads,’ Encouraging Streamers to Rap, New Music and More

DDG is ahead of his time. As a YouTuber-turned-rap star, the multihyphenate entertainer has a unique perspective on the rap game. A rap game that has seen more content creators easing their way in recently. The Pontiac, Mich. native opens up to XXL about the controversy surrounding his popular new song "Pink Dreads," doing a joint project with streamer PlaqueBoyMax, the new music he's working on and more.

Coming off a viral hit in the form of the song "Pink Dreads" with PlaqueBoyMax, DDG has another hit on his hands. The track, released last December, is shrouded in a bit of controversy after the producer demanded more money and got the track removed from YouTube. "Pink Dreads" is still up on streaming services. DDG explains how the track unfortunately fell apart despite it getting traction online.

"Once I get a bad taste in my mouth, I'm cool off it," DDG tells XXL in the video below. "I upload videos every day. I livestream every day. I'm not married to no content...Hits come every day. You just gotta find it."

Following the "Pink Dreads" debacle, DDG released a new song called "The Method" this month and is currently working on a new project.

"This year is about pushing out music consistently and just growing as an artist," he shares. "I'm doing a lot of things at once. Finally tapping into this livestreaming thing, making music on live and this and that. I feel like it's a niche and definitely something that's going to take off."

DDG has pioneered a wave and he's unselfishly encouraging others to follow in his footsteps. He first started vlogging in 2014, and has since created an empire for himself that has expanded into making music. DDG wants other streamers to start rapping, too.

"I hate being the only artist that's doing both," he explains. "If it was more people that do that same thing as me, taking music serious, going on tour, doing things that artists do, we would take over."

See DDG weigh in on the "Pink Dreads" controversy, Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show, how TikTok has hurt the music industry, the new project he's working on and more.

Watch DDG's Interview With XXL