How DDG and Halle Bailey’s Contentious Court Battle Over Their Son Is Dividing Fans in the Streaming Era

Hip-hop public break ups are never easy, but when it happens in the public eye, it takes things to a whole new level of difficulty. Rapper DDG and his ex-girlfriend, singer-actress Halle Bailey, are going through a contentious custody battle and caught in the middle of it is their 18-month-old son, Halo. Meanwhile, their legal feud has the streamer world and DDG fans going against Halle fans in this dispute over their child and accusations.

The Custody Battle Between DDG and Halle Bailey

On June 4 (Wednesday), DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., filed an emergency motion asking a judge to stop Halle from leaving the country with their son, as well as a restraining order. The Michigan rapper-streamer filed the documents after being alerted that Halle is planning on taking a trip to Italy this weekend. In the motion, which XXL obtained, DDG also claimed she assaulted him and provided images of alleged suicidal text messages Bailey sent him.

DDG injuries. courts.ga.gov loading...

All this comes after Halle secured a temporary restraining order in May, ordering DDG to stay at least 100 yards away from the singer-actress after she accused him of physical abuse. Additionally, she was awarded sole legal and physical custody of their child.

Contrary to reports, a judge did not deny DDG's bid for a temporary restraining order against Halle. According to the rapper's litigation paralegal, Krystal Haddadin, the court did grant the Michigan rhymer a temporary restraining order and the custody-related issue is still pending. DDG's rep' statement reads below:

"We are aware of inaccurate media reports suggesting that Mr. Granberry was denied a restraining order against Ms. Halle Bailey. This is categorically false. The Court granted Mr. Granberry a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) based on the serious allegations set forth in his application. The issuance of this order reflects the Court's finding that there is sufficient cause to provide immediate legal protection while the matter proceeds.

At this time, custody-related issues remain pending and are subject to a full evidentiary hearing, where both parties will have the opportunity to present their claims and defenses. These are highly sensitive matters involving a minor child, and Mr. Granberry remains committed to resolving them through the appropriate legal channels, not the court of public opinion."

Streamers and Halle Fans Debate Over Their Custody Battle

The ongoing legal dispute between exes DDG and Halle Bailey has sparked a debate among their respective fan bases. Fans of the popular Michigan streamer and the singer-actress are vigorously debating the merits of each side's arguments in their public court battle.

In his complaint, DDG reportedly included alleged text messages from Halle accusing DDG of cheating and avoiding taking care of their son on multiple occasions. Additionally, some of her text messages revealed her "growing hostility" with his "professional collaborations with other women."

Fans have pointed out that one of those professional collaborations was with influencer Lala Baptiste. However, the 26-year-old model has since clarified that her relationship with DGG is strictly platonic and that she joined a group trip with him, but nothing romantic occurred between them.

Not only are the fans chiming in with their thoughts, popular streamers are getting involved in the former couple's custody battle. During a live stream, Adin Ross revealed that he referred DDG to his lawyers to help him with his legal case. Along with his support for DDG, Ross even suggested that legal action should be taken against Halle if her allegations in her restraining order are proven to be false.

Meanwhile, supporters of Halle Bailey are speaking out in her defense of her restraining order against DDG, citing her experience with postpartum depression.

In May of 2024, Halle shared with her fans in a Snapchat video changes she's experienced since giving birth to her son Halo.

"I have severe, severe postpartum [depression], and I don't know if any new moms can relate, but it's to the point where it's really bad, and it's hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out," she said in the clip, which can be viewed below. Halle fans sang her praises for highlighting postpartum depression and raising awareness about mental health issues as a first-time mother.

In the end, the streaming world has amplified hip-hop break ups and embolden fans and streamers to get involved in music artists' personal lives for better or for worse.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.

See Halley Bailey speak on experiencing postpartum depression.

Watch Halle Bailey Open Up About Her Postpartum Journey