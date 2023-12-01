After much speculation, Bhad Bhabie has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child.

Bhad Bhabie Confirms She's Pregnant

On Friday (Dec. 1), Bhad Bhabie jumped on her Instagram page and shared two mirror selfies of herself showing off her baby bump. In one photo, the "Bestie" rapper is taking a selfie through a bathroom mirror wearing gray sweatpants and a tank top which partly covers her protruding belly. In another picture, Bhabie has her head turned and is showing off a large diamond earring.

Bhad Bhabie, opted not to write a caption, allowing the photos to speak for themselves. Nevertheless, it's true, she's going to be a mom. There's no word on how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Bhad Bhabie was mum when The Hollywood Fix caught up with her in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday. The paparazzi began peppering her with questions about her stomach, which she was attempting to conceal.

Who Is the Father of Bhad Bhabie's Child?

The father of Bhad Bhabie's impending baby appears to be her boyfriend Le Vaughn who is a rapper that goes by the name X Game LV on Instagram. On LV's IG page, he has several photos of his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Bhabie has one pic of LV in which she gives him a birthday shout-out on Nov. 11.

According to TMZ, Bhad Bhabie loves her boyfriend so much she got his name tattooed on her chest. The 20-year-old OnlyFans model's tat reads "Le Vaughn" in red cursive script on the left side of her chest between her shoulder and breast. Bhabie also has a "1111" tattoo on her shoulder, which appears to reference Le Vaughn's birthdate Nov. 11.

Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend also got her first name and middle name tattooed on his neck. He opted for black ink and cursive script lettering for the phrase "Danielle Marie."

Check out Bhad Bhabie's new pregnancy selfies below.

