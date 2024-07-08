Bhad Bhabie Releases Statement After Sharing Video of Her Being Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend

Bhad Bhabie releases a statement after sharing footage that shows her being physically assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

Bhad Bhabie Releases Statement

On Sunday night (July 7), Bhad Bhabie released a statement on her Instagram Story in the wake of releasing viral footage of a domestic abuse incident involving her child's father Le Vaughn.

"I love that man more than I love myself and it's honestly really sad. But unfortunately, this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that's better said than done," she wrote.

She went on to say Le Vaughn will be seeking help for his anger issues. "This doesn't happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem," she continued. "He's going to get the help he needs. Right now there's no room for mistakes. And he knows that. Who ever says they are there for me will be supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y'all know I give a MF hell but there's no excuse for that at all what so ever. My point in sharing this wasn't to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and to take accountability and make a real change."

Bhad Bhabie Shares Evidence of Physical Abuse

The statement came a few hours after Bhad Bhabie shared disturbing footage on social media that shows Le Vaugh physically assaulting her as well as photos of the aftermath where she has a black eye and bruised face. XXL won't be posting the alarming media in this article.

"This man thinks he is gonna take my daughter from me!!! Say whatever you want, tryna take my baby is crazy," she captioned one clip, also revealing they have been separated since May.

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn welcomed their first child Kali Live back in March.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Check out Bhad Bhabie's statement after sharing footage showing her being abused by her child's father below.

