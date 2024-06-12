Video Shows Bhad Bhabie Being Detained by Multiple Police Officers After Being Mistaken for Robbery Suspect

UPDATE (June 12):

Bhad Bhabie has released a statement about recently being mistakenly detained by police during a robbery investigation.

"Yesterday we got pulled over by the LAPD," the statement reads. "They eventually released us and explained they were looking for a similar vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in criminal activity. We are okay but a a bit shaken up. Luckily my daughter was not in the vehicle at the time."

Bhad Bhabie releases statement after being wrongfully detained by police. bhadbhabie/Instagram loading...

ORIGINAL STORY (June 12):

Video shows Bhad Bhabie being detained by multiple police officers in California after she was mistaken for a robbery suspect.

Bhad Bhabie Mistakenly Detained by Police

On Tuesday (June 11), swarms of police cars descended on Bhad Bhabie while she was entering a 76 Gas Station in Woodland Hills, Calif., according to TMZ. A video obtained by the outlet shows Bhabie standing outside the gas station, chatting with multiple officers. A source informed TMZ that the rapper was tailed by three patrol cars while driving her Mercedes, and descended on her once she got out at the gas station.

TMZ spoke with a police source, who claimed they were responding to a robbery call near the 4500 block of Winnetka Circle in Woodland Hills, Calif. The Mercedes Bhabie was driving apparently matched the description of the vehicle the suspect used to flee the scene. They said Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend Le Vaughn were very cooperative, and let them go after a brief investigation.

"You're not a suspect here today," an officer is heard saying in a separate video below, "and the car matches the descriptions. Tinted windows, S-class Mercedes, plates."

XXL has reached out to Bhad Bhabie's team and the Woodland Hill Police Department for comment.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Admits She Dissolved All the Fillers in Her Face

Bhad Bhabie Involved in Brawl

This is just the latest bit of drama to befall Bhad Bhabie, who was involved in a pretty wild restaurant brawl in West Hollywood, Calif. back in March. TMZ reported that the rapper was arguing loudly with her boyfriend while they were dining with some friends at a restaurant called Toco Madera. Bhabie then allegedly slapped Le Vaughn, with another neighboring table recording the whole encounter. One of Bhad Bhabie's friends noticed someone was recording the disagreement and was seen on video throwing hands as a result.

Bhabie gave birth to her daughter a few days later on March 15.

See Bhad Bhabie being briefly detained by police below.

Watch Bhad Bhabie Be Detained by Multiple Police Officers

Watch Police Officer Inform Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn They're Not Suspects