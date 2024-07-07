Bhad Bhabie Shares Disturbing Video, Photos of Her Physical Abuse Committed by Her Ex-Boyfriend

Bhad Bhabie has revealed a disturbing video and photos of physical abuse committed by ex-boyfriend.

Bhad Bhabie Shares Disturbing Video and Photos of Ex-Boyfriend's Abuse

On Sunday (July 7), Bhad Bhabie shared disturbing footage on her Instagram Stories her being physically assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Le Vaughn. The 20-second video, which XXL won't be posting in this article, shows Le Vaugh striking Bhabie outside and her falling to the ground. The time stamp on the video shows the incident happened on June 30 around 4:30 a.m. In another segment, it appears Le Vaugh pushed Bhabie to ground and put his knee on her back.

Along with the video, Bhabie also shared photos on her IG Stories of herself with a swollen black eye and bruises on her face from the alleged assault. Both the video and photos have since been removed from Bhad Bhabie's IG account.

The 21-year-old rapper and OnlyFans model would later post on her IG Stories that she and Le Vaughn have been broken up since May. In another since-deleted post, Bhabie wrote, "This man thinks he is gonna take my daughter from me!!! Say whatever you want, tryna take my baby is crazy."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Who is Bhad Bhabie's Estranged Boyfriend La Vaughn?

Le Vaughn is now the ex-boyfriend of Bhad Bhabie and the father of their newborn daughter. Le Vaughn coins himself as a rapper who goes by the name X Game LV on Instagram.

Last April, Bhabie, born Danielle Marie Bregoli, got his name tattooed on her chest. The tat reads "Le Vaughn" in red cursive script on the left side of her chest between her shoulder and breast. Bhabie also has a "1111" tattoo on her shoulder, which appears to reference Le Vaughn's birthdate Nov. 11.

Le Vaugh also has Bhabie's first name and middle name tattooed on his neck. He opted for black ink and cursive script lettering for the phrase "Danielle Marie."

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn welcomed their baby daughter Kali Love in March of 2024. In a February 2024 interview with People, Bhabie explained the significance of her baby's name.

"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just [Le Vaughn's] mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," she said. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."

