Bhad Bhabie Admits She Dissolved All the Filler in Her Face

Bhad Bhabie is coming clean about removing some of the work she's had done to her face, which includes dissolving the filler in different areas.

Bhad Bhabie Opens Up About Dermal Fillers

The 21-year-old entertainer, who recently welcomed her first child, revealed the information this past Saturday (April 27) in a post on her Instagram Story. Her transparency about what she's done to her face may come as a surprise since she's been particularly quiet in recent months.

"Dissolved all my filler," Bhad Bhabie wrote in a post along with a selfie to show off her new look. "I had cheeks, lips, chin. Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks you [your] lymphatic drainage system causing pillow face!"

Pillow face occurs when too much dermal filler has been injected into the face, usually in the cheeks.

In her post, Bhad Bhabie also thanked Zara Harutyunyan, a self-described "master injector" and founder of Zavant Aesthetics, a beauty spa specializing in dermal fillers, Botox and laser hair removal, among other treatments.

Last April, Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, admitted she had lip fillers done and got veneers. She even said she received silicone shots in her buttocks when she was 16 years old.

Bhad Bhabie's Decision May Be a Result of Being a New Mom

The decision to let the fillers in her face dissolve could be due to Bhad Bhabie's entry into motherhood. While some new moms indulge in mommy makeovers, she could very well want to have a "cleaner slate" while raising her newborn daughter. In March, Bhabie welcomed Kali Love, her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

With a rap career seemingly behind her, Bhabie's focus seems to be on raising her daughter. Money doesn't seem to be an issue for the OnlyFans creator. She claimed to have made $38.6 million on the platform during a seventh-month period in 2021. Bhad Bhabie also landed a role in the film Drugstore June, which was released earlier this year.

Take a look at Bhad Bhabie's photo showing off her new look without fillers below.

See Bhad Bhabie's Post About Removing the Filler in Her Face