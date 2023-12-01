Bhad Bhabie is rumored to be pregnant, and her fans have some thoughts on it.

Bhad Bhabie Pregnancy Rumors Start After New Photo Emerges of Her Stomach

On Thursday (Nov. 30), Bhad Bhabie was spotted by The Hollywood Fix dining with her boyfriend Le Vaughn At Porta Via In Beverly Hills, Calif. Bhabie was noticeably quiet as she was peppered with questions by the paparazzi and kept her mouth and stomach covered as she walked the streets. The Hollywood Fix claimed the 20-year-old was concealing a significant baby bump, with a thumbnail photo showing Bhabie with a protruding stomach. While the rapper has yet to confirm whether she's pregnant, fans were mostly supportive of the idea of Bhad Bhabie as a mother.

"I’m happy for her and I hope she has a great life as a mommy," one supporter commented on The Hollywood Fix's video. "I don’t care what anybody says, Bhad Bhabie is winning right now and y’all h*es can stay pressured!"

Another supporter added, "Maybe she will have a good baby."

This isn't the first time Bhad Bhabie has been rumored to be pregnant. Back in April, Chief Keef's baby mother Slim Danger alleged on her Instagram Story that the Chicago rapper had impregnated the Dr. Phil alumnae when she was underage.

"Bhad tell them how Keef got up pregnant while u was a teenager," she wrote on her story. Neither party responded to the allegations.

Bhad Bhabie Reveals How Much She Made on OnlyFans in 2021

The news comes after Bhad Bhabie flexed her OnlyFans earnings on Instagram back on Nov. 8. She shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story that showed her monthly earnings from OnlyFans for the year of 2021. According to the document posted, Bhabie raked in $38.6 million from April through November. Bhad Bhabie had launched her OnlyFans page on her 18th birthday and reportedly made $1 million in her first six hours on the site.

Watch Bhad Bhabie get questioned on pregnancy rumors below.

See Reactions to Bhad Bhabie Pregnancy Rumor

