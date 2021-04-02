OnlyFans has always been the premier platform for celebrities and artists to sell customized pay-per-view content to willing subscribers. In the age of COVID-19, the platform saw an influx of rappers and entertainers joining the site in the hopes of maintaining their wealthy lifestyles. Bhad Bhabie is now the latest rhymer to try her hand at selling exclusive content on the website. Now she's claiming she made over $1 million in less than a day.

Late Thursday night (April 1), Bhad Bhabie shared via Instagram what appears to be an OnlyFans invoice, which states that the "Gucci Flip Flops" rhymer made $1,030,703.43 on her first day of offering content on the site. According to a screenshot of the document, the rapper, who turned 18 years old on March 26, made $757,526.08 in subscriptions, $5,502.35 in tips and $267,675.00 in messages.

"Not bad for 6 hours we broke the fuck out of that onlyfans record," she wrote in the caption of the photo of the receipt.

Based on the header image of her OnlyFans account, the rapper, born Danielle Bregoli, is showcasing a side of herself she isn't putting on Instagram or Twitter. "Having a pool day today. Check your DM's TONIGHT and I'm gonna send some of the pics I don't wanna post my public profile," she wrote in an advertisement for a post.

After years of controversial headlines about Blackfishing, her romantic relationship with other rappers and internet beef with different media personalities, Bhad Bhabie appears to be shying away from negativity. She recently opened up about the alleged abuse she experienced during her stay at Turn-About Ranch, a center for troubled teens in Utah. The rapper was sent to the facility by Dr. Phil for behavioral issues after appearing on his talk show in 2016.

