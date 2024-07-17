Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Receipts Flexing Her $57 Million in Earnings Via OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie has raked in $57 million in earnings via OnlyFans and she has the receipts to prove it.

Bhad Bhabie's Rich Flex to the Tune of $57 Million

On Monday (July 15), Bhad Bhabie hit up Instagram with a major rich flex. The "Cash me outside" girl proved that she cashed in on a total of over $57 million over three years through her OnlyFans account alone. In the earnings statement below, Bhad Bhabie provides a complete breakdown of exactly how much money she's racked up via the fan-driven subscription website between April of 2021 and July 11 of this year.

Charging an individual amount of $23.99 per month for a subscription to OnlyFans, Bhad Bhabie earned more than $24 million from subscription fees. That number is trumped by the $32.5 million she made from private messages. Tips earned, according to the statement, amount to over $578,000, which brings the net total to a cool $57 million.

Bhad Bhabie's Los Angeles Home Burglarized

Even though Bhad Bhabie certainly isn't going to be in any sort of poverty any time soon, the receipts from her OnlyFans earnings come amid some heavy drama on her homefront. According to TMZ, the rapper-model's Los Angeles home was burglarized on Friday (July 12) right around 10 p.m. The celebrity news site reports that while Bhad Bhabie was out of town, police were notified of the burglary by her home's alarm system. Authorities say a single thief made off with handbags, jewelry and other items after breaking into Bhad Bhabie's back door.

The break-in adds insult to injury for Bhad Bhabie, as she's been in the headlines throughout the past two weeks after publicly exposing her ex-boyfriend with evidence of physical abuse. On July 7, Bhad Bhabie shared harrowing video footage and photos that show her being beaten at the hands of her child's father, Le Vaughn. Following a statement that finds Bhad Bhabie looking to hold her ex accountable for his actions, she explained to her 16 million Instagram followers that she is conflicted over deciding the next steps in their relationship.

In the OnlyFans earnings statement below, check out Bhad Bhabie proving that she earned $57 million via the website over the past three years.

See Bhad Bhabie Flex Her $57 Million in Earnings Via OnlyFans