Cardi B has finally revealed what she got tattooed on her face.

On Saturday (Sept. 10), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live and showed off her latest ink additions. The face tattoo is of her son Wave’s name written in light red-colored cursive on the side of her face. The other tat is of Kulture’s name inked in the same way but with a darker shade on her arm.

"I tatted my son's name because I love him," Bardi told her viewers as she pulled her hair to the side and revealed the face tat. "And I tatted my daughter’s name," she continued, showing off the ink on her bicep.

Cardi B had the internet buzzing back in August when video surfaced of her getting a tattoo on her face while on vacation. On Sunday (Aug. 14), tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos shared video of himself applying the Invasion of Privacy rapper's newest piece. Another photo of Cardi posing for a pic with Santos. The tattoo was visible but not legible.

Back in January, Cardi revealed she wanted to get her son's name, Wave, tattooed on her face.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!"she tweeted. "I want mine on my jaw."

Cardi B has a dozen visible tattoos, which include Offset's name on the back of her thigh, her sister's name on her inside bicep, "Loyalty Over Royalty" on her other bicep, a huge peacock on her right thigh and more.

The "Hot Shit" rhymer's new face tattoo comes on the heels of another unexpected rapper getting a face tattoo. Drake also popped up with a face tattoo last week. Drizzy recently tapped in with Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Noah Lee and got the red letters “s” and “g” in lower-case old English script under his eye. The tattoo is a dedication to the Honestly, Nevermind rapper's mother Sandra “Sandi” Gayle Graham.

See Cardi B's New Face and Arm Tattoos Below