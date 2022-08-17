These Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of Summer 2022

Music has always been a vehicle for better times. A soundtrack to great, memorable moments. There aren't too many seasons directly tied to good times with good people like the summer is; this becomes even more true as it gets closer to its end. As September nears, it's time to reflect on the summer songs that made a difference this year when hip-hop fans were returning to day parties, nightlife and everything in between.

This summer has certainly found the ladies shining. Lizzo's "About Damn Time" was the No. 1 song in the country while fully encompassing the vibe of the summer. The self-empowering single about letting go and loving yourself after a tough time fits too well with the current state of, well, everything. It's a fun listen and the built-in disco and funk references make it feel like a modernized version of songs from an earlier era. GloRilla and producer Hitkidd's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" is a Memphis crunk song through and through, as opposed to Lizzo's flawlessly constructed pop-rap hit, but the two songs are two sides of the same coin. GloRilla is done with a man who doesn't meet her standards, and she puts the focus on herself and chilling with her friends. The track perfectly breaks down all the emotions tied to that while she whips up one of the most memorable hooks of the year. These two songs definitely define the summer of 2022.

This past few months also featured some big-time rap stars and a surprise newcomer making his presence felt. "Wait For U," the Tems-sampling, Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper by Future and Drake, has been inescapable. The woozy slow-burner about a relationship that is so bad, but feels better doesn't seem like something that fits the summer when both Future and Drake are in a serious, emotive lane, but it has absolutely been one of the biggest songs over these last few months. Another Drizzy track has also been on repeat as the sun's been sizzling. "Jimmy Crooks," the sole full-on rap song on his mostly house album, Honestly, Nevermind, has racked up over 130 million Spotify streams due to the change of pace it represents. Plus, the track reunites 21 Savage and Drake, close friends and successful collaborators in the past. It feels good to hear Drake rhyme, plus 21's scene-stealing verse fits just right.

As for the newer names taking over this summer, SleazyWorld Go caught a lot of traction with his viral single, "Sleazy Flow," which has nearly 50 million streams on Spotify between the original version and the Lil Baby remix. The track finds Sleazy putting his conversational flow to use. The menacing beat and his unique style make the song work; toss in an energized Lil Baby on the remix and the banger travels even further.

Check out the list below for even more music that soundtracked the heat from June to August. These are the best hip-hop songs of summer 2022.