These Are the 10 Drill Rappers to Listen to Right Now

While drill music started in Chicago and really began to take off as a subgenre in 2012, thanks to Chief Keef getting national looks, the drum and hi-hat-heavy sound has been reworked across the globe. U.K. drill shares some creative aspects with grime, borrowing a lot of the flows, but using local slang and faster-paced beats than the genre's Midwestern origins. Brooklyn drill and, later, Bronx drill are like a blend of both original drill from Chi-Town and U.K. drill by emulating (and outright using) their peers across the pond's production and telling the goings-on of the street in a very specific way. Outside of all the dissing and airing of real-life beefs, drill has taken over in New York City. The Big Apple's newer acts have included artists like the late Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow of Winners Circle experiencing solid success as their music continues to get recognition. XXL sheds light on more of the new names coming up nowadays, with all except Chicago's PGF Nuk, originating from the New York area.

Any conversation about drill's recent explosion amongst NYC youth is incomplete without naming Kay Flock. The energy-packed young Bronx rapper has been making a name for himself over the last year, one snarling verse at a time. His 2021 single, "Is Ya Ready," was visceral and loomed large, showing a pretty new rapper mixing the near war cry nature of drill with stark threats and jump-through-the-screen energy. The video for the song is just under a year old, but has 32 million views. Kay Flock was riding high off all the momentum he was building (and he was by far the biggest Bronx drill rapper), but then it all slowed a bit due to his legal issues. He was arrested for first-degree murder last December. Things took a left turn at the worst possible time.

Kay Flock's legal troubles didn't end drill in the Bronx or Brooklyn, but it was still a shot to the genre's hold over the city that never sleeps. There are plenty of acts from the city who are making noise. Brooklyn's 26ar, who just released the new project Flyest Oota, was a recent participant in XXL's The Break. Eli Fross is Winners Circle's youngest in charge. The Bronx's Sha Ek also has some buzz in his corner. The ladies are taking their rightful spot within drill as well. Lola Brooke and Connie Diiamond, from BK and the X, respectively, are rapping circles around anyone they need to. New York City has a burgeoning scene on its hands and its longevity lies in the hands of the artists keeping it alive.

Check out the artists below and catch up on some of their tracks to add to your playlists. These are the 10 drill rappers to listen to right now.