Polo G Police Body Cam of 2021 Miami Arrest Surfaces, Rapper Expresses Having Trouble Breathing – Watch

Police body cam footage of Polo G's 2021 arrest in Miami has surfaced online.

On Friday (July 29), TMZ posted a short clip of police body cam video of Polo G's arrest in Miami on June 12, 2021. In the clip, the 2020 XXL Freshman expresses having trouble breathing while sitting in the back of a police cruiser. According to the media outlet, Polo demanded the he be checked out by paramedics, which they arrived shortly at the scene.

As the medics try to examine him, Polo begs them to get him out of the car. "I finna die back here, they are trying to kill me," he said.

"You ever heard of George Floyd?" the Chicago rapper asked the medics. "They are trying to kill me back here. Look, they are trying to lynch me back here...please check me out."

Polo appears to be in distress as he urgently tells the medics that the police are ignoring his pleas of not being able to breathe in the cruiser and that he was suffocating. The 23-year-old rhymer was eventually taken to the hospital to be checked out and was released into the custody of police. Watch the video below.

XXL has reached out to Polo G’s reps for comment.

The video is a stark contrast to the nearly 20-minute clip that popped up online earlier this month. In that visual, the Hall of Fame creator is berating the arresting officers and booking personnel.

In one segment, Polo claims the cops had him in the back of the cruiser for several hours with the windows rolled up and that he blacked out while being detained.

"I went to sleep and woke up and I was still in the back of that car. I got every right to be frustrated," he vented.

Polo was charged with resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and threatening a public servant. According to TMZ, the charges were eventually dropped following Polo's completion of anger management classes.

Watch the Extended Video of Polo G’s 2021 Miami Arrest Below