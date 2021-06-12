Polo G Arrested for Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest and More

UPDATE (6/13):

Polo G bonded out of jail on Saturday night (June 12). Shortly afterward, he hopped on social media to address his arrest.

"[One] of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet.....," Polo posted on Twitter, implying he was being followed by police during his stay in South Florida. "They playin foul in Miami & dat shit been like that for a minute."

The Chicago rapper continued to celebrate his album release, performing at King of Diamonds in Atlanta on Saturday night.

UPDATE (6/12):

The Miami Police Department have announced they are investigating Polo G's arrest to make sure proper protocols were followed. The announcement came via a tweet from the department's official Twitter account.

"The department has initiated a review of this incident, which will include an examination of all camera footage to ensure adherence to departmental policy and law," the post reads.

UPDATE (6/12):

A source tells XXL, the incident was sparked after the professional driver of the car Polo and his brother were in along with security cut off a police officer in traffic. The vehicle was then pulled over with officers immediately antagonizing the rapper and his teen brother, who were passengers and had nothing to do with the traffic violation.

"They won't let [his mother] speak to her minor son," the source tells XXL. "His mother is beyond upset. None of those charges can happen without police contact. Police had no initial reason for even being in contact with him."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Polo G was recently arrested in Miami following an album release party for his new LP, Hall of Fame.

The arrest took place early Saturday morning (June 12) as the rapper and his team were heading to an afterparty following the album release event on Friday night (June 11). Information on the arrest is scarce at this time, but Polo was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and threatening a public servant, according to Miami arrest records obtained by XXL. Polo, born Taurus Bartlett, is being held on a $19,500 bond and is currently still in custody as of press time.

Miami/Dade.gov

Polo's mother-manager Stacia Mac was vocal about the arrest on social media immediately following the incident. She shared video of what looked like dozens of police cars on the scene and angrily chastised the police for the incident. She also claimed her other 16-year-old son was taken into custody by authorities and said police refused to give her their locations. Later, she urged Polo fans to reach out to the police department.

It looks like her plea to fans worked. On Saturday morning, the Miami PD commented on the arrest on Twitter. "The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available," the post read.

"WHERE ARE MY SONS?! WHERE IS MY MINOR SON??! ANSWER THAT!!!" Mac responded. "None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!!" she added, claiming the arrest was sparked by an unjust stop by the police. "He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done."

XXL has reached out to the Miami Police Department and Polo G's team for comment.

This story is developing.