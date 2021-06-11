Polo G Drops New Hall of Fame Album – Listen

After the success of Polo G's Billboard No. 1 song, "Rapstar," in April, the Chicago-bred rapper has released his third album, Hall of Fame.

On Friday (June 11), the 2020 XXL Freshman's latest effort arrived, comprised of 20 songs and a hard-hitting lineup of guest appearances such as Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave and more.

Prior to HOF's arrival, Polo G released a nearly 60-second teaser on what it means to be hall of fame-worthy. The visual, narrated by famed Dream Team member and former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen, features a young boy on the train listening to music while on his way to school. This kid can be presumed to be a younger Polo because as the visual progresses, Polo enters the frame, and a montage of video footage of him in the studio and performing are shown.

"To be in the hall of fame means at one point, you had a single goal," Pippen says in the promo clip. "A vision you had for yourself that you saw that no one else did. You've shedded blood, sweat and tears. Put in all 10,000 hours and more to perfect your craft. To be in the hall of fame means you've found a purpose. You saw what life handed you and you made the best of it. It means you're a champion, a legend. Polo G, welcome to the hall of fame."

Before he released the album visual, a video of Polo freestyling over the late DMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" on the L.A. Leakers' radio show went viral.

Listen to Polo G's album, Hall of Fame, below.

Polo G's Hall of Fame Album Tracklist



1. "Painting Pictures"

2. "Rapstar"

3. "No Return" featuring The Kid Laroi and Lil Durk

4. "Toxic"

5. "Epidemic"

6. "Gang Gang" featuring Lil Wayne

7. "Boom"

8. "Black Hearted"

9. "Broken Guitars" featuring Scorey

10. "GNF (OKOKOK)"

11. "Go Part 1" featuring G Herbo

12. "Heart of a Giant" featuring Rod Wave

13. "Zooted Freestyle"

14. "Party Lyfe" featuring DaBaby

15. "Losses" featuring Young Thug

16. "So Real"

17. "Fame and Riches" featuring Roddy Ricch

18. "For the Love of New York" featuring Nicki Minaj

19. "Clueless" featuring Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign

20. "Bloody Canvas"

Columbia