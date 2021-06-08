Polo G spends nearly $5 million on new mansion.

Polo G is really glowing up.

According to a report on TMZ, published on Tuesday (June 8), the 2020 XXL Freshman purchased a lavish 11,000-square-foot mansion in the San Fernando Valley area of California for $4,885,000. The Mediterranean-style property boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a formal dining room, a pool room, a custom wine closet and a bar all on the main floor.

A rep for The Agency, the real estate company that Polo bought the property from, confirmed the rapper's purchase to XXL this afternoon. The real estate agent also specified that the home is located in Chatsworth, Calif., less than 30 minutes away from San Fernando Valley. Emil Hartoonian, Bryan Castaneda and Andrew Mortaza of The Agency held the listing while Daniel Dill of WEA represented the "Rapstar" artist.

Additionally, the mansion is described as a car collector’s dream estate with a nearly one-acre lot that features an astonishing 36 parking spaces, including a 14-car garage. Not only that, outside the estate is a BBQ area, pool, spa and a lighted tennis court all located in a spacious backyard surrounded by stone terraces and patios.

The Chicago rapper’s humble abode comes just four months after he bought his momager, Stacia Mac, a new house in Atlanta. Mac shared the good news on her Instagram page with her followers. "I decided to relocate to ATL in September 2020," she wrote in the caption for the post. "Today my son purchased my dream home! I showed him the home and he didn't flinch. His response was 'what you need?'"

Mac closed out her message thanking her son for the special gift.

"To say I'm appreciative is an understatement," she said. "Thank you son! Thank you for being a man of your word. Thank you for giving me things, that at times, I was unable to provide you or myself. I love you and I'm eternally grateful."

Big real estate purchases aside, Polo G is gearing up to release his third album, Hall of Fame, on Friday (June 11). The LP will feature guest appearances from several notable rhymers including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, the late Pop Smoke and more.