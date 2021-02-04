Polo G Buys His Mom a House

Polo G gifts his mother and manager, Stacia Mac, a new house to commemorate their collective glow up.

On Wednesday (Feb. 4), Mac used her Instagram account to share images of herself in a newly purchased home and revealed that Polo copped her the new spot. In the post, she has some fun with her announcement, doing Florida rapper SpotemGottem's June Bug Challenge as his song "BeatBox" plays.

"I decided to relocate to ATL in September 2020," she writes in the caption for the post. "Today my son purchased my dream home! I showed him the home and he didn't flinch. His response was 'what you need?''

Elsewhere in the caption, Mac explains how this house represents the family's journey toward a life without struggle.

"As my son @polo.capalot embarked on his career, as a professional recording artist, he promised he'd Create a life for our family free of struggle and/or lack," she continues.

Mac makes sure to thank the 2020 XXL Freshman for the special gift.

"To say I'm appreciative is an understatement," she says. "Thank you son! Thank you for being a man of your word. Thank you for giving me things, that at times," she continued. "I was unable to provide you or myself. I love you and I'm eternally grateful."

In a tweet he shared on Twitter, Polo, who previously revealed that he charges $85,000 for a feature verse, noted that the house he purchased for his mother is bigger than the one he bought for himself.

"Lol I just bought my mama a crib bigger then mines wtf😭."

Mac took her followers on an unconventional tour of her new crib by doing the June Bug Challenge in the multi-page post. In the clip, Mac showed off her new pool, home theater, and the massive floor plan for the home in Atlanta.