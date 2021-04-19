Polo G 2021 Type Beats

Chicago’s drill scene has been one of the most influential rap subgenre’s of the last decade. The sound, anchored in the menacing components of trap, crashing cymbals and frenetic hi-hats, has soundtracked a generation of rappers from the Windy City and beyond. Enter Polo G. The 22-year-old north Chicago native has been applying pressure over the last three years, becoming one of the hottest young artists in the game. Sonically, the rapper diverges from many of his Chi-Town counterparts, mixing gritty street narratives with a more vulnerable side. Polo’s signature sound is enhanced by his beat selection, which melds with his melodic vibe. His wave has warranted many online producers to craft Polo G type beats that embrace the 2020 XXL Freshman’s choice cuts.

“As far as the melodic style, I feel like I’m in my own lane. I’m kind of unique with that,” Polo told XXL in 2019. Since the release of his Ayo-produced breakout single “Finer Things” in 2018, Polo hasn’t strayed too far from his formula. He set things off with the piano-driven instrumental that harbors heavy bass on what would be the eventual lead single to his debut album, Die a Legend, in 2019. Even with a more intimidating single like “Pop Out,” produced by Iceberg and JD on Da Track, stringed instrumentation pushes the cadence, which Polo matches with gripping bars. That track peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming both artists’ first entry on the chart. The Ayo and JTK-produced “Battle Cry” is an airy somber cut while “Deep Wounds,” produced by 1040 Beats, Calari and D Major, incorporates keyboard chords into an uplifting melody.

Polo is clearly in his bag when acoustic instruments are involved. The Goat, his sophomore album released in May of 2020, is heavy on the mid-pace guitar riffs and mimicking melodies as featured on the Mustard-assisted “Heartless,” produced by Mustard and GYLTTRYP. The Mike WiLL Made-It and Tay Keith-produced “Go Stupid” with Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa and Mike Will Made-It features a change in the normal tone, with punchy bass and spacey chords, but the piano presence is still upfront. Slower paced hood love songs like “Martin & Gina,” with Tahj Money, Hagan and Kdubb behind the boards, balance out the formula.

His latest single, "Rapstar," utilizes Einer Bankz's ukulele with Synco's trap composition. Expect this song to appear on Polo's forthcoming third studio album, Hall of Fame.

As Mr. Capalot continues his rise to stardom and prepping his next LP, vibe out to 10 Polo G type beats we've curated from YouTube below.

