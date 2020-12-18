 Who's the Hip-Hop MVP of 2020? You Decide

2020 seemed like it was never going to end, but at least we got a lot of good music throughout the last 12 months. Though the music industry was halted and vastly altered because of the coronavirus pandemic, artists have been getting busy before and during. The rap game remained competitive as artists put their best foot forward in an attempt to grab the top spot. With several rappers getting No. 1 albums, Grammy Award nominations, songs that topped the charts and major brand deals, it’s time for the Hip-Hop MVP of 2020 discussions to commence.

Off rip, artists like Travis Scott can’t be ignored. He’s acquired over five major brand deals this year, including bringing in money from McDonald's and PlayStation. Neither can Drake, who’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video doubled as a Nike ad and featured a sneak peek at Drizzy’s custom gear with the company.

On a music note, rappers like Lil Uzi Vert pleasantly came out the cut and dropped four times in 2020, with Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2, Pluto x Baby Pluto and its deluxe edition. With all of his releases, Uzi never lacked when it came to numbers. The same thing applies for Lil Baby, who has a double platinum-selling album with My Turn. Nearly everything the Atlanta rapper dropped in the last 365 days went platinum.

Artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Durk led respective movements and crafted the perfect soundtrack for them. For Meg, it was empowering tracks like “Savage (Remix)” and earning a feature on Cardi B's "WAP." As for Durkio, it was street sermons like “The Voice.”

There’s an argument to be made for at least 10 talented rappers to earn a Hip-Hop MVP of 2020 title. So today, XXL highlights the artists who are in MVP contention and the major moments that secured them a spot in this conversation. The choice is yours though. Who is the hip-hop MVP of 2020? Take a look below and you decide.