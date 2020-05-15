Future, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G and More: New Projects This Week

Hip-hop never fails to cook up what the fans want to hear. Take a look below to see some of the newly released mixtapes, albums and EPs from this week.

Future is back and that can only mean one thing: sensational heat. The Atlanta native has made his return with another album and this one is titled High Off Life. Hendrix announced on Tuesday (May 12) that his latest effort would be dropping on Friday (May 15). The DJ Esco-executive produced album contains 21 tracks and features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert and more. Drake appears on the LP as well. Their collab "Life Is Good" and the remix to the track with DaBaby and Lil Baby, which were introduced to fans earlier this year, are also included on High Off Life. Prior to this new release, Hendrix delivered Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd in 2019.

Moneybagg Yo has reimagined and redelivered a deluxe version of his Time Served album, which initially dropped in January. The Memphis-bred rapper is following up his January effort with seven new tracks. Appearances from Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez on "No Chill" and Baton Rouge, La.'s Fredo Bang on "Spin on Me" are on the album. The initial release of the LP came months after the CMG affiliate scored his highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 chart with 43va Heartless.

Polo G made waves last year with his debut album, Die a Legend, featuring the hit "Pop Out" with Lil Tjay. Now, the Chicago rapper is delivering his follow-up, The Goat. Polo G, also known as Polo Capalot, offers fans plenty of bangers and storytelling odes on the new LP. Features from fellow Chi-town artists BJ The Chicago Kid and the late Juice Wrld can be found on the album, as well as Mustard and Lil Baby.

