Denzel Curry, Moneybagg Yo, Quando Rondo and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Denzel Curry’s first release since last summer’s acclaimed ZUU is 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT. Uploaded to his YouTube account, the eight-track project comes with a runtime of 13 minutes, as well as collaborations with Ghostmane, Zillakami and Xavier Wulf. “Just when you thought I wouldn’t come back for another two years,” writes the multifaceted artist. “I came to bring you a gift from the higher power.”

Time is of the essence for Moneybagg Yo. Months after scoring his highest charting album on the Billboard 200 chart with 43va Heartless, the CMG affiliate, who recently joined Roc Nation’s management roster, delivers Time Served. The Memphis native’s third studio album features the Tay Keith-produced Lil Baby collaboration “U Played” and “All Dat” with his former flame Megan Thee Stallion. Tracks with Future, Summer Walker and DaBaby also appear throughout the anticipated project.

After delivering three noteworthy mixtapes, Quando Rondo is taking things up a notch with his debut album, QPac. “I just hope it takes me to the next level,” Rondo recently told XXL. “It ain’t even because of fame or nothing. I just want to get paid, take care of my family and keep doing music.” The “Double C’s” rapper's first studio album houses 18 songs, including “Bad Vibe,” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and 2 Chainz, “Safest” with Lil Durk and the Polo G-assisted “Marvelous” —which has been checked out more than 6 million times on YouTube.

There are a few notable releases to be aware of from this week, including projects from Moneybagg Yo, Quando Rondo, Denzel Curry, OG Maco, Uncle Murda, Mick Jenkins, UnoTheActivist and others.