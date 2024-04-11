Polo G Arrested for Gun Possession

Polo G has more legal troubles on his hands after being arrested for gun possession in New York City on Wednesday.

Gun Found in Polo G's Hotel Room

A gun was found by a person cleaning the room that the 25-year-old Chicago rapper was staying in at The Dominick Hotel located in downtown Manhattan, New York Daily News reported on Thursday (April 11). Police were notified by hotel staff that there was a gun.

XXL confirmed Polo G's arrest with the New York City Police Department today. "On Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at approximately 1209 hours, police responded to a 911 call for found property at 246 Spring Street. Upon arrival it was reported to officers that there is a firearm at the location. An individual was placed into custody at the location without incident," the statement reads.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. An arraignment for the MC is currently pending in Manhattan Criminal Court.

XXL has reached out to Polo G's team and lawyer for comment.

The rhymer was steering clear of the law since an incident last year had him in the headlines. In 2023, Polo G was arrested outside his home in Los Angeles after police conducted a raid of the residence. Polo G was charged with kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. At the time, his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, stated that a gun found in Polo's home did not belong to him but rather to another individual that was staying at the location.