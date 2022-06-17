Actor Woody Harrelson Says Jack Harlow’s White Men Can’t Jump Remake Better Than Original

Actor Woody Harrelson has high hopes for Jack Harlow doing well in the remake of the classic 1992 film White Men Can't Jump.

Harrelson, who played the role of Billy Hoyle alongside Wesley Snipes in the original film, recently sat down for an interview with Yahoo!'s Kevin Polowy on Monday (June 13), to discuss his new film The Man From Toronto co-starring Kevin Hart. During the discussion, Woody was asked his thoughts on the upcoming remake of his classic streetball flick.

“I feel great [about it],” he said during the Zoom chat. “I think Jack’s probably gonna crush it. They’re gonna make a better movie than we made. I’m looking forward to watching it.”

Back in March, it was announced Jack Harlow would be testing his acting chops with the co-starrring role in the updated version of White Men Can't Jump. The "First Class" rapper reportedly landed the role after giving his first-ever acting audition. The script for the film is being written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. The Brooklyn Nets' Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein and E. Brian Dobbins will executive produce the film.

The original film centered around Harrelson's character, who makes a living betting in street basketball games against people who assume he can't hoop. He joins forces with Snipes' character, and they go on to pull even bigger schemes.

Jack Harlow is coming off the release of his sophomore album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and features the hit songs like "Nail Tech" and "First Class."