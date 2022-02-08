Kevin Hart Sends Nick Cannon Vending Machine Full of Condoms for Valentine’s Day

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon jokingly taunt one another on a regular basis and this time, Hart has delivered a gift to Cannon that he'll likely never forget.

On Monday (Feb. 7), the soon-to-be father of eight shared that he received a vending machine full of Trojan Magnum large size condoms after announcing that he is expecting his eighth child. However, Cannon was unsure who purchased the thoughtful gift for him. Hart later revealed that he was responsible for the playful, yet apparently useful gift.

"Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums‍♂️❤️," Cannon wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which features himself standing beside the large vending machine filled with gold-wrapped condoms.

Hours later, the Philadelphia-bred comic hopped on his own IG and confessed that he's the brains behind Nick Cannon's new vending machine.

"I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free ‍♂️‍♂️☺️☺️ #PrankWars," Hart typed in his social media post.

Kevin Hart's prank arrived just days after Nick Cannon confirmed on his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, that he is expecting baby No. 8 with model Bre Tiesi.

After photos of Cannon and Tiesi's gender reveal hit the internet late last month, the multi-hyphenated entertainer revealed days ago that he and his child's mother will be the parents of a baby boy.

Cannon, who has seven children with four women, including his oldest 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife and R&B legend Mariah Carey, said that he's starting his own football team.

Nick also has a 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” Cannon and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Last December, Nick divulged the sad news that his youngest son, 5-month-old Zen Scott Cannon whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, died of a brain tumor.