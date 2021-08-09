On June 23, Nick Cannon became a father of seven. And while he has been a topic of conversation due to him procreating with five different women, the entertainer, who is a radion personality these days, has explained why he has so many children and doesn't necessarily plan to close the shop soon.

During an appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Monday (Aug. 9), when asked about the number of kids he currently has, Nick Cannon offered some insight to cohosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on the beauty of fatherhood and how he considers monogamy a "Eurocentric concept."

"The beauty of fatherhood, man," began Nick, who shared that he wants between 10 and 12 children altogether. "When you really talk about the essence of living in...as a father, too. I've learned so much just from my children and it's so amazing. And I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. Like you get to relive every time."

Nick Cannon continued: "And I think because I've been through so much in my life: physically, mentally and spiritually. The best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids, and the energy and to get as much as that as possible. To pass on all that I've lived into something else. That's why I do it, man."

When Charlamagne clarified that people's confusion lies within the number of women Nick has children with opposed to the amount of kids he has, Nick Cannon then explained, "But why do people question that? That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas...you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. And really, that's just to classify property when you think about it. When you go into that mindset if we're really talking that talk. The idea that a man should have one woman? We shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person."

Furthering his explanation on his beliefs about marriage, Nick said, "If we're really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange we can create together. So, I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage but if we go back to what that was about, that was to classify property. One father gave another man his daughter for land. So when you really get to that concept, alright well, we gotta change all of this up because I don’t want ownership over anybody. I don’t have ownership over any of the mothers. We create families in that sense of we created a beautiful entity."

Nick Cannon added: "I don’t subscribe to that. Those women, all women, are the ones that open themselves up to say, 'I would like to allow this man in my world. And I will birth this child.' It ain’t my decision. I’m following suit."

He concluded that he doesn't go around trying to decipher which woman he will impregnate next.

While Nick Cannon appears to be firm in his beliefs about marriage, monogamy and having multiple children with different women, folks on social media criticized his rationale.

One person tweeted: "Nick Cannon has literally come out as anti choice but you want me to believe he’s superspreading his seed to every woman who will let him plant in their garden because he think they’re their own autonomous person."

Another wrote on Twitter, "Nick Cannon saying he has multiple baby mommas is because he doesn’t subscribe to the Eurocentric beliefs is hilarious cause if you look at half his baby mommas/ex wife…"

A third person typed, "Nick Cannon is not that bright. He just used circular logic to say he doesn't like using condoms lol."

Last month, the City Girls were guests on Nick Cannon Radio and during a segment in which Nick gave the Miami duo a chance to offer him some advice, JT suggested Nick stay true to himself and use protection when having sex. She seemingly referred to the actor having several children in such a short time span.

To this, Nick replied, "I'm having these kids on purpose. It ain't no accident!"

Nick Cannon has 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a 3-year-old son named Golden Sagon and an 8-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, nearly 2-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillon Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and a child almost the same age as his most recent twins named Zen with Alyssa Scott.

See more reactions to Nick Cannon's thoughts on monogamy and his explanation about why he has so many children below.

Find Nick Cannon's full interview with The Breakfast Club below. He speaks on fatherhood and monogamy around the 44-second-mark below.

