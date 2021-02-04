Nick Cannon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Nick Cannon has become the latest member of the rap community to test positive for COVID-19.

According to a Wednesday (Feb. 3) report from Variety, Cannon has tested positive for the virus, and as a result, will have to step away from his duties hosting the singing competition show The Masked Singer in order to rest and quarantine. A rep for Cannon confirmed Cannon's coronavirus diagnosis to XXL. He is expected to miss at least the first few episodes of this season as he recovers, and actress Niecy Nash will host the show while Cannon is away.

Cannon is one of many hip-hop artists who've tested positive for the virus, which has forced much of the world into quarantine in its wake. Dating back to early last year, artists like Scarface, the incarcerated YNW Melly, Doja Cat and Slim Thug have all tested positive for COVID-19. Bronx rapper Fred The Godson died from COVID-19 in April of 2020.

Speaking on the matter of the virus last March, Slim Thug made it clear that it needs to be taken seriously.

"So check this out. No games being played, alright? The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive," the rapper says in an Instagram video. "As careful as I’ve been, self-quarantining, staying home–I might have did... Went got something to eat or something or did some stuff like that. Simple stuff like that, nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck had mask, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive so. Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out or whatever. I’m good, I feel good. I don’t got no problems right now. The other day I had a slight fever and a cough; I feel better now. I have no fever or nothing like that so I feel like I’m good. But y’all better take it serious, it’s real out here. Coronavirus."

XXL sends positive energy to everyone affected by the virus.