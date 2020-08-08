Nick Cannon Says He’ll Vote for Kanye West

Nick Cannon says Kanye West has his vote for the next President of the United States.

On Saturday (Aug. 8), TMZ shared an interview with the rapper-actor at Los Angeles International Airport. When asked about ’Ye's presidential hopes, Nick said, "I love it."

Nick followed up by saying he would vote for Kanye in the upcoming 2020 election. "Why not?" Nick questioned. "We need another Black man in office."

As for the prospects of Kanye actually winning the election, Nick noted, "You never know. Stranger things have happened in 2020."

Kanye appears to be keeping his presidential campaign alive, despite a number of setbacks. West has failed to make the ballot in a number of states. Most recently, the petition signatures to get him on the ballot in his home state of Illinois were reportedly under investigation.

Despite the issues with his campaign, Kanye is still confident he can make a significant push during election time. He recently boasted that he could beat Joe Biden for president with write-in votes. "I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION," Kanye tweeted last month.

Though Kanye plans to run as an independent under the Birthday Party, some believe his campaign will assist Trump's attempt at re-election. "The effort to get Kanye West on the ballot as a third-party candidate in several states is increasingly looking like an operation run by President Trump's allies and Republican activists that is aimed at diverting votes from Joseph R. Biden Jr," a recent article in The New York Times opines.

West is currently juggling a campaign, repairing his marriage and a new album.