Kanye West Posts Strange Image of Himself Carved Onto Mount Rushmore

Kanye West isn't taking his presidential aspirations lightly.

On Friday (July 17), Yeezy shared an image on his Twitter account to let people know just how serious he is about running for President of the United States. "2020," he captioned an image of Mount Rushmore, which contains carved granite figures of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. However, Kanye's photo upload features a fifth person: himself. In the photoshopped picture, ’Ye's head is among the aforementioned presidents and is placed beside Lincoln.

Speaking of Kanye running for president, the G.O.O.D. Music founder is making headway towards his goal. Yesterday (July 16) Mr. West was officially placed on the ballot in Oklahoma for the upcoming election in November. The Oklahoma State Election Board shared the news via Twitter. "Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma," the OSEB wrote. "(Today is Oklahoma's deadline for Independent & Unrecognized Party presidential candidates to file statements of candidacy with their petitions or filing fee.)."

A rep for the Chicago-bred rapper told People magazine that he has filed paperwork allowing him to be a candidate for the 2020 election. Additionally, ’Ye has reportedly paid the $35,000 filing fee and submitted Form 2, the Statement of Candidacy. He has filed the prerequisite form, Form 1, as well. Form 1, the Statement of Organization, indicates that Kanye's campaign staff will act as the "Principal Campaign Committee," with him named as the candidate.

Although Kanye will be found on the ballot in Oklahoma in four months, he has missed the deadline for the ballots in New Mexico and Texas. Kanye said during an interview with Forbes that he plans to use the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to get put on the aforementioned ballots.

If Kanye West, who is also running under the Birthday Party, makes it to Election Day on Nov. 3, he will be competing against Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, who served as Vice President under Barack Obama. He'll also be going up against President Trump, who interestingly has shown support for Kanye's presidential run.