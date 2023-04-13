Nick Cannon Forgets One of His Kid’s Names, Jokes Erupt on Twitter

Nick Cannon recently forgot one of his kid's names while listing out his children during an interview and the internet has erupted with jokes.

On Monday (April 10), Nick Cannon appeared on The Howard Stern Show where he was inevitably questioned about his growing family of kids. When Stern challenged Nick to name all dozen of his children, the "Gigolo" rapper accepted the challenge only to fall short by one name, which he completely omitted, his 7-month-old daughter Onyx.

"You know what, I did. You got me," Nick Cannon responded when he was called out by Stern.

Of course, social media has had a field day with comments about Nick Cannon being unable to name all dozen of his babies.

"Nick Cannon forgot one of his kids names in an interview and i want to hear you losers tell me again how he can be a good dad to 12 kids from different women, I’m off work and have time," one Twitter user wrote.

"I would hate to be apart of the nick cannon baby mama brigade because they always doing damage control behind his interviews," someone else commented.

"I know ppl goin destroy Nick Cannon for no remembering one of his kids names but hell my mom called me my brother name half the time up till she passed lol…," another person posted.

Onyx's mother, LaNisha Cole, shared a message on Instagram in the wake of the video going viral that some people believe is a response.

"To all the moms out there. Take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies," the message reads in part. "It's not always easy but we were built for this."

Nick Cannon has fathered 12 children with six different women since 2011. He recently said God deicides when he is done.

See Video of Nick Cannon Forgetting One of His Kid's Names and Twitter Reactions Below