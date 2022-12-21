Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be

Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be."

On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview, Akon opened up about a myriad of things including his take on men, such as Nick Cannon and himself, having children with various women. In defining what he believes a father's primary responsibilities are when it comes to having kids, he also explained that in his opinion, many formative moments for children like holidays and recitals are not necessary.

During an in-depth conversation about men in monogamous relationships versus being with multiple people, Akon explained that he believes polygamy, being in multiple romantic relationships at one time, is a natural, biological thing. When Zeze Millz specifically asked what he thinks about Nick Cannon having so many kids, the "Smack That" singer quickly offered up his approval for Cannon's lifestyle.

"Do you agree with Nick Cannon and his spreading of his seed?" asked the popular interviewer.

"I agree with him 1,000 percent," said Akon sternly in the video below. "That's how life is supposed to be. He's rich, he's responsible ... He takes care of every one of those children. And the baby mothers are with it, they hurt for nothing and they live comfortably."

To that, Millz then set the topic of multiple female partners and being wealthy aside and asked, "What about the kids though?"

"What about them?" replied Akon. "[Nick Cannon] is there for every one of them. Nick is there for every single one of those kids. I got nine [children] and I'm there for every one of mine."

From there, Millz pressed Akon about being there for all of the important moments in his children's lives.

"So every single time, you're at every single recital?" Zeze Millz bluntly asked.

"No, that's a White man's thing," Akon said as he became much more animated. "Who gives a fuck about a recital? Listen, my job is to raise my kids to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults."

He added: "My job ain't to be doing all that extra stuff, all these holidays and recitals and all that. Guess what, while I'm taking care of my responsibilities to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that, then yes, I will do that."

Akon's candid conversation about Nick Cannon and his many children comes just days after Cannon openly admitted that he feels a large amount of guilt over the fact that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids.

"Obviously, being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children," said the Wild 'N Out creator in a recent interview.

As for Akon, this is the second time this month that the Konvict Kulture boss has raised eyebrows with his out-of-the-ordinary opinions. Back on Dec. 2, Akon defended Kanye West for praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party. The TT Freak singer said that Ye has the right to publicly express any views he desires.

See Akon Defend Nick Cannon Having Numerous Children With Multiple Women at the 39:00-mark in the Video Below.