Akon Reacts to Memes Clowning His Hairline, Says He Paid $7,500 for Hair Transplant Procedure

Akon is getting a good laugh out of being turned into a meme after admitting to getting a hair transplant procedure.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Akon reacted on Twitter to several memes that were made in regard to his recent admission that he underwent a cosmetic procedure to bring his hairline back to its full glory. In one photo, Akon is compared to a Lego head. A second pic shows a clearly Photoshopped addition of hair on the "Locked Up" crooner's forehead. A third Photoshopped image shows half of Akon's hair hacked off. The final photo in the collage shows Akon completely bald.

"Yo this Akon hairline challenge is the funniest shit I’ve ever [seen]. You guys got me rolling!! Send more please!!!" he captioned the photos.

In a follow-up post, he shared a photo of a red-haired man with an arching hairline.

"I know my hairline can’t be worse then this," he wrote.

The memes erupted following the release of Akon's news interview on the The Bootleg Kev Podcast on Sunday (Oct. 16), where ’Kon admitted to undergoing hair transplant surgery out of the country.

"I went to Turkey and got a procedure," Akon told Kev when questioned about his newly flourishing hairline. "Don't forget, in the beginning, my whole front was loose, it was thin."

Akon said he told Tory Lanez to go to his doctor. Apparently, the Canadian crooner did not listen.

"I told the nigga. I said, 'Tory, you should have came to my man.'"

According to Akon, the price tag for the procedure was not pocket-breaking.

"That's the thing. It's too affordable, it's ridiculous," he added. "For what I did, it would have cost me $50,000 in America. I paid $7,500."

Twitter users have since had a field day offering opinions and memes about Akon's lineup.

Watch Video of Akon Explaining His Hair Transplant Surgery on The Bootleg Kev Podcast and See Reactions From Twitter Below