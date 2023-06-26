Akon Crowd-Surfs Inside Giant Plastic Bubble During Performance – Watch

Akon recently performed at a concert in Canada from inside a bubble.

Akon Crowd-Surfs Inside Bubble

Akon was one of the performers at Nelly's Hot in Herre Festival in Toronto, Canada, which took place at Downsview Park on June 24. The Senegalese-American rapper spiced up his set by hopping into a huge inflatable bubble and crowd-surfing. In video of the performance (below), 'Kon can be seen encased in a transparent bubble with mic in hand.

He tries to keep upright when the bubble teeters from side-to-side as fans push the rapper over the sea of humanity. At one point, Akon points at someone. He then appears to give a fan a kiss through the plastic barrier before being summersaulted.

The Hot in Herre Festival

The Hot in Herre Festival, dubbed "Toronto’s newest throwback Hip-Hop and R&B festival," is the brainchild of Nelly who put on the event in Canada for the first time this year. It also featured performances from T.I., Rick Ross, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Chingy and Keri Hilson.

Nelly is one of a list of artists who put on their own festivals including Tyler, The Creator (Camp Flog Gnaw), Usher (Lover and Friends), Drake (OVO Festival), Lil Wayne (Lil Weezyana Festival), J. Cole (Dreamville Fest), Jay-Z (Made in America Festival), Travis Scott (Astroworld Fest) and others.

Watch Akon Crowd-Surf Inside a Bubble During a Recent Performance Below