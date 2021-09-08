Akon Says Rich and Famous People Face More Problems Than the Poor in Response to Actor Michael K. Williams’ Death

Akon is trending on Twitter and facing some backlash after sharing his stance on believing wealthy people endure more problems than those who are less fortunate. The singer made these remarks while responding to the death of his friend, actor Michael K. Williams.

While speaking with TMZ on Tuesday (Sept. 7), about Williams' tragic passing, which was announced on Monday (Sept. 6), the Senegalese-American rapper explained that celebrities face more difficulties in their everyday lives than regular civilians. Akon thinks that due to the culture of their famous careers, celebrities can sometimes mask their personal struggles.

"He was actually a really good friend, amazing person, super funny, super talented," the rhymer began, referring to Williams. "It’s definitely a sad day for everybody." Akon also shared that he hadn't seen Williams since before the coronavirus pandemic, which began last March.

"There’s just too many of us going down like that and I think when moments like this happen we all gotta reflect, cause we’re all going through things in our lives…and making decisions that actually affect not only us and our life but everyone that surrounds and looks up to us," Akon said. "The famous and the rich go through more issues than the poor. You know when they say 'More money, more problems,' that’s a real thing."

Many people on Twitter weighed in on Akon's remarks, with the majority disagreeing with him.

One person tweeted, "Dear Akon, We all grieve equally and it doesn’t matter how much is in your bank account. I am sad over your friend dying by drug overdose but don’t tell poor people they have it better then you do. You live in a bubble of bull crap and poor people struggle more."

Another plainly wrote, "Akon said the rich Nd famous go threw more then the poor Boyyyy if yuonnnn get the fuck outta here."

The Konvict Muzik founder continued: "You know, this business creates this, like, environment where everyone’s wearing a mask, no one tells you what’s really going on in your life, so real friends can’t even really advise you cause we don’t really know what’s happening cause we put on this facade of success but yet behind the face there’s so much happening."

Akon added that people should check on their friends and family, especially during the country's current crisis.

Michael K. Williams' death has not been confirmed via an autopsy just yet, but reports suggest he died of a suspected heroin-based overdose as drug paraphernalia was found in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment where he passed away.

Known for his roles on HBO's The Wire as well as Boardwalk Empire, 12 Years a Slave and Lovecraft Country, Michael K. Williams was only 54 years old at the time of his death. Recent reports claim that an investigation has been made into his death and police are searching for the individual(s) who supplied Williams with the drugs that took his life.

Check out Akon speaking with TMZ about Michael K. Williams' passing and reactions to Akon's remarks from the Twitter community below.