Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Nick Cannon is currently hospitalized with pneumonia.

On Friday (Dec. 2), Nick Cannon hopped on his Instagram page to reveal that he's in the hospital battling pneumonia. The Masked Singer host posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed wearing a black beanie, face mask and a gown. In the caption, Nick, who also lives with lupus, informed his fans he doesn't need any prayers or well-wishes and that he will be back on his feet shortly.

"Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again…," he wrote. "But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else."

"Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever," he continued. "It's just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #lupuswarrior"

On Thursday (Dec. 1), Nick brought his Wild 'N Out tour to New York City's Madison Square Garden and entertained a sold-out crowd.

The 42-year-old entertainer is also preparing for the birth of his 12th child with Alyssa Scott, which will be their second. The couple lost their son Zen to a brain tumor in December 2021 at 5 months old. Nick and Alyssa's baby is expected to arrive in 2023.

We want to wish Nick Cannon a speedy recovery.

