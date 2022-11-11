Chili’s Restaurant Tells Nick Cannon They Don’t Limit Kids Meals After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting His 12th Child

Nick Cannon and the Twitter account for Chili's restaurant had a hilarious exchange after it was revealed the Wild 'N Out creator is expecting his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa.

On Thursday (Nov. 10), the Chili's account reacted to the news that Nick Cannon is expecting child No. 12, just a week after it was announced his 11th kid is also on the way.

"Don't worry @NickCannon we don't limit kids meals," the Twitter account posted.

Nick Cannon reacted to the post with his own joke.

"Kool, we gonna need 12 orders of the 'baby' back ribs!!!" the fertile rapper-TV host reacted.

Earlier this week, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa confirmed she was pregnant with their third child in an Instagram Story post.

"1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years [face exhaling emoji] be careful," she wrote.

Nick replied, "[Face with tears of joy emoji] [D]amn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there [face with tears of joy emoji]."

Nick Cannon and De La Rosa already have 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion.

Just days earlier, Nick and Alyssa Scott announced on Instagram they were having their second child. Nick and Alyssa also previously had a chid together, Zen Cannon. The infant tragically died from a brain tumor last December.

Twenty twenty-two has been a productive year for Cannon in the kid department. He has had three kids in the last two months with three different women.

See Chili's and Nick Cannon's Twitter Exchange Below