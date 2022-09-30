Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon has welcomed the birth of his 10th child, the Wild 'N Out star's third child with model Brittany Bell.

On Friday (Sept. 30), Nick Cannon hit up Instagram with a heartwarming video clip of Brittany Bell's recent prayer service to let his 5.9 million followers know that after two days of being in labor, the former beauty pageant winner gave birth to the couple's third child. In the celebratory social media post, the famed rapper-TV exec introduced Rise Messiah Cannon as the latest in the long line of Cannon offspring with a lengthy caption thanking God as well as Rise Messiah's mom as she recovers from childbirth.

"Another blessing," began the proud father of 10. "As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the most high to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly, he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need.

From there, the "I Do" rapper praised Bell for all the things he admires about the mother of three of his 10 kids and thanked her for the most recent blessing she's brought into this world.

"[Brittany Bell] has been the rock and foundation of my fatherhood journey," Nick Cannon continued. "She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child, she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed nothing. All she desired was prayer from her authentic loved ones. I am learning that is the best gift. She introduced me to the concept of a blessing way. As you can see in the video, a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth, and, boy, did we need it. Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed. 48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of love and joy named Rise Messiah Cannon. Thank you, Brittany, for my fellow little Libra. I love you and our incredible family."

Rise Messiah's arrival marks the third time in a matter of months that Nick Cannon has welcomed a newborn into the world. The news comes just about two weeks after model LaNisha Cole gave birth to the "Gigolo" artist's daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. In July of this year, Cannon also fathered a son with another model, Bri Tiesi.

Prior to the birth of the three new members of the Cannon clan, Nick came out in support of a seemingly tongue-in-cheek claim by Elon Musk that the world is currently suffering from an underpopulation crisis.