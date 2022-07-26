Nick Cannon Welcomes His Eighth Child With Model Bri Tiesi

Nick Cannon has welcomed his eighth child with model Bri Tiesi.

On Monday (July 25), Bri announced she delivered Nick Cannon's child via a series of photos showing her and Nick undertaking the home-birth process. The final photo shows the newborn laying on Bri's chest while Nick cuts the umbilical cord.

"I did it," Bri triumphantly announced in the caption. "An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience."

She lauded Nick for his assistance in helping deliver a healthy boy. The name of the child is not known at this time.

"I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she continued. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here."

The public first found out about Nick Cannon and Bri Tiesi's child back in January when they hosted a gender reveal party. Nick's latest baby has plenty of brothers and sisters. Nick is the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, and daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell. He has a second set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick had a son named Zen Scott Cannon with Alyssa Scott. Unfortunately, Zen died on last December, five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Last month, Nick Cannon confirmed that he has multiple children on the way during an episode on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast.

See Photos From Nick Cannon and Bri Tiesi's Newborn Baby Below