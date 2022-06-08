Nick Cannon Confirms He Has More Children Coming

Following rumors that he has multiple kids on the way, Nick Cannon has confirmed that more children are in his future.

On Tuesday (June 7), Nick Cannon was a guest on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. During the sit-down, the rapper, who's also a TV host and actor, was asked if he has three more children on the way, which has been speculated.

"When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at?" he joked with the hosts. "Let's just put it this way ...Well, yeah. The stork is on the way," he confirmed.

"This what I said, 'If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 were... Wait ’til we get to...' You know it was a lot of kids last year," Nick added.

The Wild ’N Out creator said he was trying to practice celibacy after talking with a therapist late last year, but relapsed.

“So, I was like, 'Yo, let's try celibacy.' And that was like October... I didn't even make it to [January]," Nick admitted. "I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff... I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December... the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all.' "

"I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state," he added. "So December, especially right before Christmas, I started fucking like crazy... So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong. You were there. I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot."

Last month, Nick Cannon admitted he got a vasectomy consultation.

"I'm not out here looking [to have more children]. I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," he shared during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop.

He continued: "I'm not out here looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

Cannon tragically lost his youngest son to brain cancer last December. He is currently expecting his eighth child with model Bri Tiesi. Abbey De La Rose, the mother of Nick's twins Zillion and Zion is also pregnant again.

Check out Nick Cannon's comments about having more children on the Lip Service podcast below.