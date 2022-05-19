Nick Cannon Doesn’t Want to ‘Populate the Earth Completely,’ Gets a Vasectomy Consultation

It looks like Nick Cannon might be done having children.

On Wednesday (May 18), Cannon sat down for an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, where he talked about new music and fatherhood.

"I don't know if I would have designed it this way but it's one of those things," Cannon said of having several children with multiple women. "When you're blessed with the gift of children, as we all know I've been through so much, I find solace. I find peace in my children, and I find purpose."

While Nick loves his children, he admitted that it might be time to stop. He said he has already talked with a doctor about getting a vasectomy, a surgical procedure that renders a man sterile.

"I'm not out here looking [to have more]. I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," he shared.

Cannon continued: "I'm not out here looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

The Wild 'N Out creator is currently expecting his eighth child with model Bri Tiesi. Cannon and Tiesi hosted a gender reveal party back in January, revealing she is pregnant with a boy. Cannon tragically lost his youngest son to brain cancer last December.

Last summer, during an interview on The Breakfast Club, Nick Cannon explained why he has so many children with different woman.

"That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas...you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life," Cannon said. "And really, that's just to classify property when you think about it. When you go into that mindset if we're really talking that talk. The idea that a man should have one woman? We shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person."

He added, "I think because I've been through so much in my life: physically, mentally and spiritually. The best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids, and the energy and to get as much as that as possible. To pass on all that I've lived into something else. That's why I do it, man."

Nick Cannon is slated to release his new mixtape Raw N B: The Explicit Tape on May 20.