UPDATE (Jan. 31):

On Monday (Jan. 31), Nick Cannon went on his eponymous daytime talk show to announce that he is expecting his eighth child—this time with model Bre Tiesi. He also revealed that he and Tiesi are expecting a baby boy. The news comes after he was photographed at a gender reveal party last Saturday (Jan. 29) with a very pregnant Tiesi.

The multi-hyphenated entertainer is already a father of 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” Cannon and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick was also a dad to a son named Zen Scott Cannon with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died on Dec. 5 at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer early last year.

See Nick Cannon's announcement of expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi below.

ORGINAL STORY:

It appears Nick Cannon is adding to his brood of children.

On Sunday (Jan. 30), pictures surfaced of the Wild ’N Out creator hosting a gender reveal party with pregnant model Bre Tiesi, who is rumored to be preggers with Cannon's eighth child. According to Page Six, the soirée took place in Malibu, Calif. on Saturday (Jan. 29).

In the photos, both Cannon and Tiesi, the former wife of former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, wear matching colors and pose happily for pictures. They are also pictured holding hands. Cannon also poses for a photo while cupping Tiesi's baby bump. There's a small group of spectators at the event, and according to the blue confetti displayed, it looks like Tiesi is having a boy.

As previously reported, Cannon's 5-month-old son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, died in November following a battle with cancer. Nick spoke openly about his last moments with Zen on his daytime talk show Nick Cannon. “We woke up on Sunday and I just felt like I wanna go to the water and get close to the ocean," he said. "Usually, on Sundays, I kinda handle everything I need to handle with the family and I fly back to New York. I rush back...but I wanted to make sure I allowed the sun to rise and, you know, kinda hold my son and... holding my son for the last time, but it was still, it was a beautiful setting... I turned around and not only did we see the sunrise, but we saw the sunset, too.”

If Tiesi is indeed mothering Cannon's child, it will be his fifth child born in the last two years including Zen, twins Zillion and Zion, and a daughter, Powerful, whom Cannon welcomed into the world last December. In total, this would make him the father of eight children.

Check out pictures from the gender reveal below.