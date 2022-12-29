Video Shows Nick Cannon Helping Deliver His 12th Child

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child, a girl, with model Alyssa Scott, and a video shared by Scott shows the rapper-television show host participating in the delivery.

On Thursday (Dec. 29), Scott shared a mini-movie announcing the birth of her baby girl with Nick, their second child together. The video, which is scored with a soft piano rendition of "Hark, The Herald Angels Sing," starts with the words "Hey baby, welcome." The video then pays homage to Zen, the child Scott and Nick Cannon lost to cancer last year, before showing slides of Scott pregnant with her latest child.

The video then changes to inside the delivery room, where Nick Cannon is helping deliver his dozenth baby. Nick later poses for photos with the newborn and new mom.

"December 14 2022," Scott captioned the video. "Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

Halo arrives almost two weeks of the anniversary of the passing of Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's first child, who succumbed to a brain tumor at 5 months old.

Nick Cannon has now fathered 12 children with six different women, with four newborns coming since the month of July.

See Video of Nick Cannon Helping Deliver His 12th Child Below