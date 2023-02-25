Nick Cannon Says ‘God Decides’ When He’s Done Having Kids

Nick Cannon is leaving how many kids he ends up having to God's plan.

On Friday (Feb. 24), Entertainment Tonight aired a new interview with the multi-hyphenate entertainer as he preps his Future Superstar Tour, a 24-city jaunt highlighting artists Symba, 24kGoldn, Big Boss Vette, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, Pop Money and more. While talking about helping bring up the younger generation, Nick also spoke on raising his own tribe of 11 children.

"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management," he said. "[Because] once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal—to be the best parents we could possibly be—that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling."

Nick Cannon, who has fathered 12 kids in the last 12 years, was not willing to cross out the possibility of having more.

"God decides when we're done [laughs] but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he added. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

Nick Cannon has been a baby-making machine over the last couple of years. Overall, he's fathered 12 children with six different women, with four newborns coming since last July. Nick's most recent child, Halo Marie Cannon, with Alyssa Scott, was born last December. Nick's first child with Scott, Zen, died at 5 months old from a brain tumor in December of 2021.

Check Out Nick Cannon's Interview With Entertainment Tonight Below