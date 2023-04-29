Nick Cannon Celebrates the Cancellation of Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Toxic’ Red Table Talk

Nick Cannon is overjoyed that Jada Pinkett Smith's online talk show, Red Table Talk, has been canceled on Meta. The entertainer even called the show "toxic."

On Thursday (April 27), Nick Cannon posted a clip from his talk show, The Daily Cannon, where he and his co-hosts discussed Meta (formerly Facebook) canceling Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show, Red Table Talk. While co-hosts Courtney Bee and DJ Abby De La Rosa were saddened by the news, Nick was celebrating the cancellation.

"Good," he replied, adding, "That toxic table."

Nick then suggested that it was Jada and her Red Table Talk that pushed Will Smith over the edge and made him slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

"If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have...slapped the s**t out of Chris Rock," he said.

The Wild 'N Out host further implied that Will's Oscars slap was the result of them bringing their alleged open relationship to the table where Jada detailed her "entanglement" with R&B singer August Alsina in 2020. Nick said they should have kept their marital issues private.

"I don't want to know all this s**t about y'all," he said. "I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don't want to be up in everybody else's kitchen. Keep that s**t to y'all selves."

Abby De La Rosa, who shares three children with Nick, pushed back on his comments and said the show was relatable to people.

"It was an honest table," she declared. "They are still [royalty]. It feels human, like, they’re human."

Nick, who is the father of 12 children, disagreed and stood his ground.

"F**k that table," he said.

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith announced on her Instagram account that she is looking for a new home for Red Table Talk. So the show is not gone for good. See below.

Watch Nick Cannon Celebrate the Cancellation of Red Table Talk Below