Nick Cannon says that Taylor Swift is so amazing, she's worthy enough of having one of his children.

On Monday (April 10), Nick Cannon sat down for an entertaining interview on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. Along with candid discussions about being mentored by Will Smith and his personal relationships with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, much of the interview focused on Nick Cannon's personal life, specifically as it pertains to The Daily Cannon host's many young children and their respective mothers. That's where the topic of Taylor Swift comes in. Nick Cannon explained to Howard Stern that he would be open to having a child with the globally renowned musician.

Never one to mince his words, Stern got right to the punch inquiring about whether or not Nick Cannon was ready to add to his ever-growing family. After Howard told Cannon that having 12 kids with six different women is more than enough for one man, the legendary broadcaster asked Nick if he is done having kids "for real."

"Every time I answer this question, I can never answer it correctly because I don’t know," Nick Cannon said in the video below. "I'm happy currently with my dozen that I got."

At that point, the consummate interviewer kept the conversation alive by presenting Cannon with a hypothetical question about finding the perfect woman to have another child with. To that, the "Nobody Else" rapper said, "She'd have to be cold. She'd have to be amazing."

Without relenting, Howard Stern continued to press Cannon by asking who in the world would Nick have to be romantically involved with in order to have a 13th child and after he refused to answer, a light bulb went off in Stern's head regarding one of the most popular artists in the entire music industry, Taylor Swift.

If I said to you, 'Nick, Taylor Swift wants to have a baby with you,' would that do it?" Stern slyly asked.

"Absolutely, I'm in," Nick Cannon enthusiastically replied. "Let's go. That's the one. I'm all in ... And she's kind of like me. Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we talking about being in these streets. So, I think she would relate to me very well. We probably would really understand each other."

Doubling down on his theoretical love connection, Howard Stern informed Nick Cannon that Taylor Swift is currently a single woman, to which the Wild 'N Out rapper-media personality said it was all already on his radar.

"You know I know that, Howard," Cannon exclaimed. "You know my Spidey senses was tingling. It think that'd be amazing."

The fact that Nick Cannon is now entertaining the idea of having a child with Taylor Swift comes just about one month after the "Gigolo" artist's most recent announcement regarding his own famously potent ability to father children. Back in March, Cannon poked fun at himself by announcing a mock-gameshow titled Who's Having My Baby With Nick Cannon.

As for Taylor Swift, she's seemingly having an increased amount of interaction with rappers recently. Earlier this month, Flavor Flav fulfilled his longtime wish of getting the chance to meet the singer-songwriter and commemorated the moment with a selfie alongside Swift.

Watch Nick Cannon Say Taylor Swift Is Amazing Enough to Have a Child With on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show Below