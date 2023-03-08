Nick Cannon’s Who’s Having My Baby? Game Show – Real or Fake

Nick Cannon delivered another big surprise yesterday (March 7) when he announced a new gameshow called Who's Having My Baby With Nick Cannon, hosted by Kevin Hart, which is slated to air on E! Entertainment. But is the father of 12 really going to find a new BM via gameshow?

Nick Cannon initially teased the announcement on March 6 with the simple tweet, "EXPECT some big news tomorrow…," along with eyes and a milk bottle emoji. Naturally, people assumed he would announce that he is expecting his 13th child.

However, on Tuesday, Nick shared news that he would be having a new show on E! titled Who's Having My Baby?

"We’re expecting…a new show on E! #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @KevinHart4real," he captioned the supposed trailer for the forthcoming show, which features Kevin Hart as host.

According to the trailer, Nick is supposed to pick from several contestants who want to be the next woman to carry the multi-hyphenate entertainer's baby.

Nick has been reposting fans' thought on his new show announcement on Twitter.

"Y'all really greenlit a show to pimp a woman into pregnancy with Nick Cannon of all people? GROSS!!!! I hope you have the loss of advertisers and revenue you deserve," one Twitter user commented.

"Making children w/ multiple women is a gameshow now?" someone else posted. "This is a mockery of women and children. This man doesn't have a magical penis! Ask all of his kids if they think this is funny! His money is not a substitute for parenting. @NickCannon @KevinHart4real @eentertainment."

"Nick Cannon is officially the corniest to ever live with that new show," someone else wrote.

"Yes! Finally I’ve made it! Thank you!" Nick responded.

It turns out, the show may not be real. On Tuesday afternoon, Variety reported the announcement video is part of a gag "as a sketch for an upcoming, not-yet-announced project" with Kevin Hart.

This wouldn't be the first time Kevin Hart has been involved in an epic joke about Nick Cannon's baby-making prowess. In December of 2020, Kevin rented a Los Angeles billboard that read, "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon." Last February, Kevin sent Nick Cannon a vending machine filled with condoms as a joke for Valentine's Day.