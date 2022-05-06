Jack Harlow, IDK, Method Man and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Hip-hop continues to heat things up in May in the form of new music releases. This week, a 2020 XXL Freshman drops an album that the internet has been buzzing about, a well-rounded spitter from Maryland puts out his third studio album and a member of one of the most iconic rap crews ever comes through with a solo album and more.

The first Friday of the month kicks off with Jack Harlow releasing his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. On his latest effort, the Generation Now artist delivers 15 tracks, including A-list guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake. The album was spearheaded by the singles "Nail Tech" and "First Class" with the latter song debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Jack Harlow will likely improve on the numbers from his That's What They All Say debut, which premiered at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart in December of 2020. The Louisville, Ky. rapper recently called Come Home the Kids Miss You the "Album of the Year" on Instagram.

IDK is back with his latest album, Simple. The Maryland-bred rhymer keeps it short and sweet on the third album in his discography, which features eight tracks. Denzel Curry shows up on the song "Dog Food," while Mike Dimes appears on the track "The Code." The offering was preceded by the former as well as the song "Taco." The project includes production from lauded producer and DJ Kaytranada. This is IDK's second project in less than a year, after releasing the acclaimed album USEE4YOURSELF last June.

Method Man takes a break from showing his mettle on the acting side to prove he's still a powerhouse when it comes to spitting bars. The Wu-Tang Clan member releases his seventh solo album, Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab. Meth treats fans with a plethora of lyrical darts on the 12-song collection. "Live From the Meth Lab" featuring Redman, KRS-One and JoJo Pellegrino spearheaded the project, which also features guest appearances from Jadakiss, Cappadonna, Iron Mic, Carlton Fisk and others.

Listen to new projects from Future, Black Star and more below.