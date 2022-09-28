Cardi B Reveals She Lost Multimillion Dollar Call of Duty Video Game Deal Due to Recent Court Case

Cardi B has learned a hard lesson about how her actions can affect her pockets after a Call of Duty deal didn't go as planned.

On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to share a jewel with fans, revealing she lost out on an eight-figure deal due for the video game Call of Duty as a result of being embroiled in a legal case.

"My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now," Cardi B tweeted. "I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned."

The moral of the story: Bardi did that, so hopefully you won't have to go through that.

Earlier this month, Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. The case was in connection to a 2018 incident at Queens strip club Angels Gentlemen’s Club and Restaurant, where the Bronx rapper was accused of throwing a hookah and champagne bottles at two bartenders and ordering people she was with to assault the women.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," Cardi B said in a statement following the plea deal. "As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans."

Cardi B avoided jail time and was sentenced to 15 days of community service.